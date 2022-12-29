Kim Kardashian Says She's Open to the Idea of Having More Kids and Remarrying: 'Never Say Never'

Kim Kardashian told Goop podcast host Gwyneth Paltrow "fourth time's a charm" regarding marriage, and "whatever's meant to be" as far as having more kids

By
Published on December 29, 2022 08:56 AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is still open to having more children and potentially remarrying one day.

During a Wednesday spot on the Goop podcast, The Kardashians star and mother of four, 42, told host Gwyneth Paltrow "fourth time's a charm" regarding marriage, and "whatever's meant to be" as far as more kids.

Paltrow, 50, began the hour-long interview expressing that she is "so interested" in how Kardashian works internally and less interested about the "world's reaction" to her.

While talking about marriage and kids, Paltrow asked point blank if the SKIMS founder would wed again. (Kardashian has been married three times, and shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: daughters North, 9½, and Chicago, 5 next month, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½.)

"I don't know," Kardashian said at first, agreeing with Paltrow that she's "such a romantic." She went on to admit, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kardashian finalized her highly public divorce with controversial artist West, 45, just last month. She also broke it off with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson back in August.

The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce from the former NBA player, 37, just 72 days after tying the knot.

"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening," Kardashian told Paltrow. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay."

"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support

As far as wanting more kids, Kardashian is of the "never say never" mindset.

The mom of four explained, "I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be."

"I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years," Kardashian added.

For now, the mogul says that amid just trying to "focus and chill and go on ski trips" with her kids, she feels that she is having to deal, instead, with the "narratives" created around her.

"I don't know how to get myself out of the narrative — and just keep my head down and stay focused," she said as Paltrow commended her non-reactive personality and the fact that she's a "free thinker."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian; Gwyneth Paltrow. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Kardashian, who said watching MTV's The Real World in the early days inspired her desire to do reality TV, gets inspired by the fans to "keep going."

"There have been some really serious moments that have helped other people, and that's sort of driven us to keep going," she said of the family living their life on TV.

"We can say, 'You know what? That's not something I'm comfortable showing,' " she continued of the sometimes-constantly rolling cameras, "but at the end of the day, it's always out there [and better] to show the truth of what's going on internally and to show we are a family that goes through a lot of things and lean(s) on each other."

"It's just a family business, and that's what drives us, more than the fame," Kardashian added of her busy lifestyle, which doesn't include the option of ever sleeping in. "You just don't get that luxury with four kids."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Brought to Tears While Talking 'Really F---ing Hard' Co-Parenting with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce
TODAY -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian 'Relieved' Divorce Terms Were Finalized, Hopes Co-Parenting Will Be 'Easier': Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
The Kardashians Screengrab
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Amazing Cardboard Garbage Truck Costume — "We Made This!"
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Cardboard Garbage Truck Halloween Costume — with Working Lights!
Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week; Kanye West pose backstage at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show
Kim Kardashian Reveals on 'The Kardashians' That Kanye West Still Criticizes What She Wears
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Felt 'Bad' Pete Davidson Couldn't Go to Space Due to 'Scheduling Conflicts'
GP and Brad on Gwyneth Turning 50 | The goop Podcast
Gwyneth Paltrow Says 'There's Just No Playbook' to Stepparenting Husband Brad Falchuk's 2 Kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Raising Their Children '80 Percent of the Time'
Kanye West
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'Any Stress I Have Caused' amid Co-Parenting Struggles
Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot
Kim Kardashian Says She's Kanye West's 'Biggest Cheerleader' with Their Kids amid Public Disputes
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Have No Problem Interrupting Zoom Meetings: It's 'So Embarrassing'