Kim Kardashian on Blackfishing Accusations, Having Conversations with North About 'Matching Hair'

The mom of four said that her oldest daughter often asks to match hairstyles, which has prompted more nuanced conversations between the two

Kim Kardashian is addressing the ways she's navigated past criticisms of cultural appropriation while also honoring the style of her biracial children.

In a new interview with i-D Magazine, Kardashian, 41, said she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture," but she understood the backlash she's previously received for styling her hair in braids and cornrows.

"Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter [North, 8] asking us to do matching hair. And I've had these conversations with her that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me,' " she explained. "But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that's something that she's really asking for, and really wants."

"But then there's also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well," Kardashian added.

The mom of four — who also shares daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West — said that she's "learned and grown over the years," which has allowed her to have more nuanced conversations with her kids. "I've definitely learned over time, and I've tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too," she continued.

She concluded that her "biggest goal" is to "have raised kind and well adjusted kids."

"I hope we're just enjoying life, and helping other people," she said.

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has said that North influences her style. Speaking at a panel at BeautyCon in 2018, she once again opened up about the criticism she's faced and said that her then-4-year-old daughter often helps her put together outfits.

"My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you're using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay," she continued.

"Sometimes I think maybe if you don't communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I've done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you're getting inspired, then it is okay."