Kim Kardashian Offers Khloé Kardashian Advice on 'Really Hard' Preschool Drop-Offs with True, 4

Kim Kardashian is offering her little sister some big advice.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 41, appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan where she talked about seeing her sisters while dropping their kids off at school. Recently, Khloé Kardashian joined the mix as daughter True, 4, started preschool at the same school her cousins attend.

Kim noted that Khloé is still adjusting to having her little girl in school.

"Dropping off in preschool is really hard to walk away, but I've done it so many times," Kim explained. "So I'll get out and I'll peek through the window. Khloé will stay all day."

The mom of four offered her newly-minted mom of two sister some advice. "I'm like, 'You've gotta go. You can't do this.'"

Kim shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West.

During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians last week, viewers saw a glimpse of Khloé's intimate baby shower for her second child, which was organized by Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

At the event, Kim gave a speech honoring Khloé, 38, and encouraging her to focus on the excitement of the new baby rather than Tristan Thompson's recent paternity scandal.

"You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you," she said. "And I'm just happy that you're finally getting to the place where you're accepting this in your life because I just know that everything's been so hard for you, and that just makes me really sad for you. There's nobody that deserves happiness like you do."

The mom of four continued through tears, "You can't see it now but this baby is gonna bring so much love and joy and happiness in our lives. ... He will show you what real love is supposed to be like, and that's all that matters."

"You're not gonna remember what life is like without him," Kim added.

In August, a rep for Khloé told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder wasn't rushing to name the newborn.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said at the time. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."