Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her son Saint, 5 ½, in a cast after he broke his arm in a few places

Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not OK' After Son Saint Breaks His Arm: 'Poor Baby'

Kim Kardashian West is feeling awful for her baby boy Saint.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 40, revealed that her 5-year-old broke his arm "in a few places." Kardashian West shared an image of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages.

"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the photo. "I'm not ok."

kim kardashian, saint Credit: kim kardashian/instagram

Kardashian West later shared a photo of Saint's arm in an all-black hard cast following his doctor's visit. "Poor baby," she wrote.

Kardashian West didn't share the cause of Saint's injury.

kim kardashian, saint Credit: kim kardashian/instagram

Last week, Kardashian West shared a sweet moment with Saint, posting a photo of the mother-son duo dressed in coordinating Matrix-esque outfits. She fittingly captioned the post with two ninja emojis.

Kardashian West sported a black leather floor-length duster jacket, layered over a matching leather mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos and matching gloves. Saint adorably matched in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s.

Along with Saint, the reality star also co-parents daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3½, and 2½-year-old son Psalm with Kanye West, whom she married in Florence, Italy in May 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian West filed for divorce in February.

The exes have since made the effort to keep their divorce amicable, as they co-parent their children. Kardashian West even recently traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with the kids, so they could spend time with the rapper as he finished his 10th studio album Donda.

Vogue Our Common Threat Issue Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West and her kids for Vogue | Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Vogue

"It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye," a source told PEOPLE last month. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."