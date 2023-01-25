Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'

The SKIMS CEO busted out some moves to a beloved Ciara hit with her firstborn on TikTok Tuesday

By
Published on January 25, 2023 12:18 PM

North West has her mom Kim Kardashian dancing again!

On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo showed off their moves in a new video shared to their joint TikTok account, cut to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 tune "Get Up."

For the dance, Kardashian, 42, wore black leggings and a matching sports bra while 9-year-old North — Kardashian's firstborn with ex Kanye West — rocked an oversized Aaliyah T-shirt, McDonald's shorts, and long blonde-and-purple braids.

The two began their video holding hands before jumping into their routine, which involved the two hopping on the balls of their feet and, at one point placing peace signs over their eyes. It ended with North making a silly face and jumping off screen — a move that made Kardashian smile.

"The things North makes me do" the mom-of-four wrote in the post's caption.

Kardashian and her daughter North have been dancing on TikTok since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her premiere on the social media platform in 2020.

Their joint TikTok account has amassed 1.6 million followers since they made their account a little over a year ago. Dance videos of the two pop up now and then, including one posted on Monday set to the popular "Mio Mao la la la la la" sound.

In a December video, North paid tribute to Michael Jackson, sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of the late singer's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror."

Donning an oversized white tee with a Marilyn Monroe face print in the middle, North showed off some of her moves in the video on the joint TikTok account of her mom and herself as she danced around in different areas of her house.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
North West and Kim Kardashian. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

North also hilariously put on a fake mustache at some point during the performance, before imitating some of Jackson's routine in front of a mirror while sporting butterfly-style sunglasses.

"We like to change up the lyrics," she and Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perhaps her funniest post yet, however, was transforming into her rapper father set to a sped-up version of "Bound 2," with Kardashian in the background.

Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian and daughter North. Kim and North TikTok

In the video, North — whom fans have pointed out for years bears a resemblance to the musician — had her hair pulled back in a black knit cap. She wore a black hoodie and with the help of special effects makeup, sported her dad's signature goatee he rocked a decade ago.

Kardashian wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words "Bound Baby" appeared at the bottom of the screen as they lip synched to the dramatic song.

Kardashian and Kanye, whose highly public divorce was finalized in November, have joint physical and legal custody of their four children. Along with North, they share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Related Articles
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7175304144637463851?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7175304144637463851&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok; Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.
North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious ‘British Chav’ Makeover
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok
Kim Kardashian Has Fun with Filters in Insta Story
Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup
CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7186442260752682286?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7186442260752682286&lang=en. KimandNorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7190540555032464682. KimandNorth/Tiktok
North West Details How to Make Perfect Milkshake in TikTok with Siblings Chicago and Psalm — Watch!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
North West, Chicago West
North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim K Shows Real Hair in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair in Viral Holiday TikTok
Kim and North Sing Santa Song on TikTok
Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'
Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and North
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Social Media Rules For Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'
North West Looks All Grown Up as She Heads to a Halloween Party with Her Friends
North West Dresses Up as Chilli from TLC in Leather 'No Scrubs'-Inspired Costume for Halloween
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture