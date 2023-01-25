Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'

North West has her mom Kim Kardashian dancing again!

On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo showed off their moves in a new video shared to their joint TikTok account, cut to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 tune "Get Up."

For the dance, Kardashian, 42, wore black leggings and a matching sports bra while 9-year-old North — Kardashian's firstborn with ex Kanye West — rocked an oversized Aaliyah T-shirt, McDonald's shorts, and long blonde-and-purple braids.

The two began their video holding hands before jumping into their routine, which involved the two hopping on the balls of their feet and, at one point placing peace signs over their eyes. It ended with North making a silly face and jumping off screen — a move that made Kardashian smile.

"The things North makes me do" the mom-of-four wrote in the post's caption.

Kardashian and her daughter North have been dancing on TikTok since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her premiere on the social media platform in 2020.

Their joint TikTok account has amassed 1.6 million followers since they made their account a little over a year ago. Dance videos of the two pop up now and then, including one posted on Monday set to the popular "Mio Mao la la la la la" sound.

In a December video, North paid tribute to Michael Jackson, sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of the late singer's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror."

Donning an oversized white tee with a Marilyn Monroe face print in the middle, North showed off some of her moves in the video on the joint TikTok account of her mom and herself as she danced around in different areas of her house.

North West and Kim Kardashian Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

North also hilariously put on a fake mustache at some point during the performance, before imitating some of Jackson's routine in front of a mirror while sporting butterfly-style sunglasses.

"We like to change up the lyrics," she and Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Perhaps her funniest post yet, however, was transforming into her rapper father set to a sped-up version of "Bound 2," with Kardashian in the background.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North. Kim and North TikTok

In the video, North — whom fans have pointed out for years bears a resemblance to the musician — had her hair pulled back in a black knit cap. She wore a black hoodie and with the help of special effects makeup, sported her dad's signature goatee he rocked a decade ago.

Kardashian wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words "Bound Baby" appeared at the bottom of the screen as they lip synched to the dramatic song.

Kardashian and Kanye, whose highly public divorce was finalized in November, have joint physical and legal custody of their four children. Along with North, they share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.