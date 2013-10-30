Kim Kardashian: North Has a 'Cool, Simple Style'

"I hope she will be into fashion, there will be nothing sweeter that the two of us getting ready together for the day."

She may only be 4-months-old, but North West already has a distinct style sense.

According to mom Kim Kardashian‘s recent interview in Grazia, the well-dressed tot has a penchant for “sweet things that are not too frilly.”

Does this mean North will inherit her mother’s passion for clothes when she grows up?

“I hope she will be into fashion, there will be nothing sweeter that the two of us getting ready together for the day.”

Right now, Kanye and Kim’s little girl isn’t just wearing designer duds. The reality star is a big fan of Kickee Pants‘s baby basics that are made with super soft bamboo.



But Kardashian only buys simple pieces that are in solid earth-tone colors and neutrals (black, white, cream) like this Short Sleeve Onesie in Moss, $20, left.

Besides her growing sartorial knowledge, North is also very calm. “She’s the sweetest little girl. When she’s around her dad she sits and wants to talk — I feel like she has so much to say to him, but she can’t speak. It’s funny, she gives you facial expressions [just] like him.”