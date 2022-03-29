Watch North West, 8, Sing Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' in Impressive New Video

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet video of daughter North and her friend Ryan performing the earworm track "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

North West is an Encanto superfan.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her 8½-year-old daughter on Instagram singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the earworm song from Disney's recent hit animated film.

In the clip, North and her best friend Ryan Romulus dramatically perform the song from the backseat of the car. The friends sang the hit together, ad-libs and all, while doing the same hand gestures as the characters in the film.

"North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it's still stuck in my head lol," Kardashian, 41, captioned the post before other parents commented about the relatable moment.

North isn't Kardashian's only kid who's obsessed with Encanto. Earlier this month, the SKIMS mogul's 6-year-old son Saint appeared alongside his famous mom on social media, also singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

In a series of videos posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, Saint plays with an eye-color-changing filter as he recites the lyrics to the popular ensemble tune.

"We don't talk about Bruno, but ... it was my wedding day," he sings the beginning of the song as Kardashian can be seen joining in.

Kardashian shares North and Saint with ex Kanye West. The former couple are also parents to 2½-year-old son Psalm and 4-year-old daughter Chicago.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the breakout song from 2021's Encanto. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it has steadily climbed the charts, previously surpassing 2013's Frozen and its massive hit "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5.

Miranda, 42, told PEOPLE in January that he wasn't expecting the song's success. "I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,' " he said that month.

"I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!" he added.