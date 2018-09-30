Kim Kardashian Shows Off North's Orange Saturday Night Live Look: 'Who Is the Bigger Diva?'

North West watched Saturday Night Live in style.

Kim Kardashian West, 37, shared 5-year-old North’s glam look before Kanye West, 41, performed on the show over the weekend.

On her Instagram story, Kardashian West showed North getting her hair brushed in a bright orange dress, bold matching eyeliner and white sneakers. “Oh, come on,” Kardashian West narrated. “Who is the bigger diva?”

“Let me see this look. Let me see this look,” Kardashian West called as North ran away.

North got the full glam squad treatment. “She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad,” Kardashian West captioned a picture of North in the makeup chair.

In another video, as North’s hair was styled, Kardashian West asked, “Hey North, who’s the prettiest girl in the whole world?”

“Penelope,” North answered, giving a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s 6-year-old daughter.

“That’s a sweet answer,” Kardashian West replied.

In the studio, Kardashian West gave her fans a peek at North dancing along to the music. Kardashian West captured a cute father-daughter moment when West picked up North after exiting the stage, winning a big smile from North.

It was a full night for the Kardashian crew at Saturday Night Live, which Kardashian and Disick also attended.

At the end of the show, West, who replaced Ariana Grande as the musical guest after she had to drop out, gave a pro-Donald Trump speech that did not make it to air and received some boos from the audience.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” West started. “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

Later in the speech, he said of Trump, “But this man is a builder.”

He continued, “And when I said I’m running in 2020, all my smart friends talked so much s— about me. And when I saw that man win, I said, ‘See, I told you. I could have been there.’”