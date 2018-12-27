North West is a beauty icon in the making!

For the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party on Monday, North, 5½, debuted a red lip — and it was all her idea.

Kim Kardashian West revealed her daughter’s glamorous look on Wednesday when she shared a slideshow of family photos from the holiday bash.

In the series of pictures captioned, “Merry Christmas,” North can be seen striking a model pose while standing in between her mom, baby sister Chicago and dad Kanye West, who was holding 3-year-old Saint.

Shortly after, a number of fans raved over North’s look on Twitter writing, “North and that red lip is so iconic!”

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West and their children Chicago, North and Saint Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

WHAT A PLOT TWIST OMG — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) December 26, 2018

She picked it though! It’s a special occasion! https://t.co/dGIEjr7yAN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

“It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon,” Kim wrote back, hinting that the lip color will be a KKW Beauty product in the near future.

“WHAT A PLOT TWIST OMG,” a different fan wrote in response, in which Kim responded by saying that North was the brains behind the makeup choice.

“She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” Kim tweeted.

Of course, this isn’t the first time North has shown off her love of makeup.

Last month, the mother of three shared several videos to her Instagram Stories featuring North and her niece Dream Kardashian, who helped contour her face with the newest KKW Beauty “Glam Bible” makeup kit.

North handled most of the contouring and step-by-step guides in the videos shared on Nov. 23. The mother-daughter duo started off the “tutorial” by applying foundation, which accidentally got on Kris Jenner’s carpet at the momager’s new Palm Springs home, causing Kim to panic.

Once the mess was handled, North used a beauty blender on Kim to dab foundation onto half of her face and lips.

North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

From there, the pair moved onto a black eyeliner, but instead of using it on Kim’s eyes, North carefully wrote “KKW” on her mom’s cheek but not before she suddenly went into meltdown mode after Kim accidentally moved, causing the “W” to smudge onto her nose.

“I moved, I’m sorry, I moved!” Kim said over North hysterically crying on the floor. “I didn’t know it would cause this much of a big deal! My makeup artists usually don’t act this way!”