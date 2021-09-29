Kim Kardashian, Daughter North and Niece Penelope Show Off Matching Face Tattoos

The trio flaunted their temporary tattoos in a series of selfies posted to Instagram

Kim Kardashian West is getting tatted up with her girls!

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 40, shared a series of selfies with her daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, after the trio applied a variety of temporary tattoos to their faces.

"TATS 🤟🏼," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned her Instagram post.

Kardashian and the young girls used temprary tattoos from the cruelty-free brand Inked by Dani. North and Penelope sported tattoos from the Empowered Pack while Kim opted for ink from the Retro Littles Pack.

The mom of four rocked a variety of heart tattoos, a bumblebee and a mandala while her daughter opted for a full face of tattoos including pictures of a sun and diamond as well as phrases like "wanderlust" and "good vibes."

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian shared that her daughter North is "like goth" and has put on face tattoos in the past.

"All my kids are so different," she told the host. "North is like goth. She's into Hot Topic and she puts like fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. And she's just like a full goth girl."

Kardashian said she had no idea how her daughter discovered the rock band, joking she could have first heard their music on TikTok. Along with North, Kardashian shares daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5 ½, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West.

Sharing more about how her other three children act at home, Kardashian said Chicago was in her closet "all the time" and described her as "my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup."