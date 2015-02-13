North West Throws Inevitable Tantrum in Front Row of New York Fashion Week Show
"Best pic AHAHAHAH North got a little fussy waiting for Daddy's show to start!!!" grandmother Kris Jenner says
North West, as the product of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has already had a life of privilege unimaginable to most of the unwashed masses.
Her burpings, feedings, changings — all of them are unfathomably more luxurious than anything you’ve ever experienced in your life. Even her inevitable tantrums occur in places like first-first class (a new kind of first class invented for Kanye) and the moon. (Citation needed.)
Another example: The 20-month-old — who sported a mini bulletproof vest — threw a tantrum Thursday night in the front row of dad’s New York Fashion Week show, seated next to Beyoncé and Anna Wintour (who has yet to comment on North’s tantrum or outfit).
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Kris Jenner shared this photo of the incident, shot from a 1997 Nokia camera phone. (Citation needed.)
“The tears of an angel,” Wintour appears to be thinking.
“Best pic AHAHAHAH North got a little fussy waiting for Daddy’s show to start!!! We took her backstage for a snack right after this but just had to share … love the patience of @beyonce #AnnaWintour @kimkardashian,” Jenner captioned the image. “#NYFW #YeezySeason #mommymoment”
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
— Alex Heigl