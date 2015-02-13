"Best pic AHAHAHAH North got a little fussy waiting for Daddy's show to start!!!" grandmother Kris Jenner says

North West, as the product of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has already had a life of privilege unimaginable to most of the unwashed masses.

Her burpings, feedings, changings — all of them are unfathomably more luxurious than anything you’ve ever experienced in your life. Even her inevitable tantrums occur in places like first-first class (a new kind of first class invented for Kanye) and the moon. (Citation needed.)

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kris Jenner shared this photo of the incident, shot from a 1997 Nokia camera phone. (Citation needed.)

“The tears of an angel,” Wintour appears to be thinking.

“Best pic AHAHAHAH North got a little fussy waiting for Daddy’s show to start!!! We took her backstage for a snack right after this but just had to share … love the patience of @beyonce #AnnaWintour @kimkardashian,” Jenner captioned the image. “#NYFW #YeezySeason #mommymoment”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

