Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date Night at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian had North West in tow for a special night honoring a family friend.

The Kardashians star, 42, brought her fashion-forward 9-year-old to The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday. Not only was it a fun night out, but a special one as Kardashian family friend and stylist Chris Appleton was one of the evening's honorees.

Kardashian and North stepped onto the red carpet and were joined by Appleton, 39, for photos. The mom of four wore a gray bandeau top with a matching skirt and silver accessories, while North opted for an all-black suit paired with chunky Dolce and Gabanna boots.

North was seen in a sassy exchange with her mom at the event, briefly flipping her hand up at Kardashian before kicking back her heel and walking away from photos. Kardashian looked slightly irritated as she finished up photos with Appleton.

Later, she joined the SKIMS co-founder on stage, where they presented Appleton with his award. North kicked off the speech, taking the mic and proclaiming, "There's no words. Chris Appleton's the best."

"Okay, well, you've heard it from North West," Kardashian said before giving her own speech.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row R: Caption . PHOTO: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Last week, North got to go on stage at Katy Perry's PLAY residency in Las Vegas and the budding TikTok sensation also had the perfect answer prepared when the "Firework" singer, 38, asked her about her future plans.

"You're 9. That's so awesome. You know, at 9 years old, I started singing. That's when I found my little spark," Perry told North on stage.

The pop star then asked North, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

After pausing a beat, North replied, "Everything."