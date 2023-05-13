Kim Kardashian and North West Cheer on Tristan Thompson During L.A. Lakers Playoff Game

The mother-daughter duo sat courtside with a hand-drawn sign supporting the NBA star

By
Published on May 13, 2023 11:48 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
North West and Kim Kardashian attend Friday's Los Angeles Lakers playoff match-up. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Kim Kardashian and North West had a mother-daughter bonding night at the NBA playoffs!

The duo was spotted courtside at Friday night's Los Angeles Lakers home playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, cheering on Lakers center-forward — and the father of two of North's cousinsTristan Thompson.

The Lakers took home the W and will be competing in the Western Conference Finals, all while Kardashian, 42, and her eldest daughter, 9, shared cute snaps on Instagram throughout the night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023
North West and Kim Kardashian attend Friday's Los Angeles Lakers playoff match-up. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Throughout the night, Kardashian wore a vintage-looking white T-shirt featuring the face of fellow Lakers fan Jack Nicholson and the phrase "No joke, we're back." She paired the stand-out piece with a pair of black leather pants, a pair of heels, a slicked-back bun and a handful of silver jewelry.

Sitting right next to her mom, West wore plenty of yellow to ring in the occasion — including a black-and-yellow Gucci racing jacket, black-and-yellow Nike kicks, her own Lakers jersey, and tied it all in with cut-up blue jeans.

The duo held up a DIY cardboard sign to cheer on Thompson, who shares two children with Kim's sis, Khloé Kardashian.

On Instagram, Kardashian documented much of the night, which resulted in a 122-101 Lakers victory, as LeBron James and company eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs.

Kim Kardashian and North West Cheer on Tristan Thompson During L.A. Lakers Playoff Game
North West and Kim Kardashian attend Friday's Los Angeles Lakers playoff match-up. kim kardashian/instagram

Kardashian's first Instagram Story post at the game featured an image of Nicholson, 86, posing for the Crypto.com Arena jumbotron, immediately followed by a close-up shot of her shirt. Then, the Skims boss shared a handful of selfies featuring her and her daughter sticking their tongues out and making silly faces.

Also attending the game were Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner and pop superstar Bad Bunny, who were first spotted together in February 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023
North West and Kim Kardashian attend Friday's Los Angeles Lakers playoff match-up. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

As for the Lakers squad, five of the team's players ended the game scoring double figures, including Austin Reaves, who made a half-court shot at the buzzer of the second quarter and ultimately finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds.

"It felt good," he said of the 54-foot shot, per ESPN. "You don't make many of those, but it did feel good when I shot it."

The next series will mark James' 12th conference finals appearance, as last night was the NBA great's 41st postseason series win — beating out Derek Fisher for the most of all-time, ESPN reports.

