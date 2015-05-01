The reality star also shared the story behind that time her daughter met a real-life "Rafiki"

North West is basically living out every child’s dream.

The child of reality-TV royalty recently met a baboon that bore a striking resemblance to Rafiki from The Lion King, right in her own backyard.

While promoting her upcoming book of selfies (as you do), Kim Kardashian West shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the story behind a Tweet she posted Tuesday, about a “casual stroll” she was taking through Hidden Hills when she met a baboon.

As Kim explained, one of her neighbors runs an animal preservation, and she met Rafiki once again on the morning of her appearance on Kimmel. “I woke her up this morning early, and in the morning she has, like, this crazy afro, and I took her outside in pajamas with her crazy hair to see this baboon.”

Naturally, the baboon was on a leash, and “I’m really protective, so I was a little nervous,” Kim, 34, told Jimmy Kimmel. After husband Kanye West came out with all of his friends to take pictures, the baboon “got really shy … but we got lots of pictures and video, but I wouldn’t let my daughter get too close.”

In reply, Kimmel couldn’t have put it better: “You know, sometimes you think you have a strange life, I bet, and then a baboon enters it.”