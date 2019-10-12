Kim Kardashian Takes North and Saint to D.C. for Kanye West's Sunday Service After Armenia Trip

Another weekend, another Sunday Service!

Kim Kardashian West returned from Armenia to spend time in Washington, D.C., which is the site of her husband Kanye West’s latest spiritual show.

On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, posted a trio of adorable images of the couple’s eldest children as the family prepared to attend the event, which was held at Howard University, a historically black university.

In the photos, North, 6, and Saint, 3½, can be seen posing in a pair of coordinating — and very cozy-looking — looks.

The always fashionable North wore an oversized tan jacket which she paired with a pair of white sweatpants, matching sneakers and some square-shaped glasses. Meanwhile, her younger brother opted for a more monochromatic ensemble, rocking a white fleece jacket with matching pants as well as a pair of faded blue sneakers.

“DC Howard University ready,” the mother of four captioned the snapshots.

Before the big day, Kardashian West also showcased a sweet treat waiting for the family — which Saint had already taken a bite of!

“How cute is this you guys?” Kardashian West said on Instagram, showing off a small collection of chocolate creations, which appeared to have been gifted to the famous family.

In addition to a chocolate White House and a phone covered with M&Ms, there was also an edible version of the family’s latest Christmas photo.

“This picture frame is all chocolate,” the KKW Beauty mogul said, pointing out that there was already a tiny nibble missing in the corner.

“Oh, somebody took a bite out of it. Who could that have been?” she said.

Although Kardashian West didn’t immediately make it clear which of her children was responsible, she went on to share a series of videos of Saint satisfying his sweet tooth.

“What are you doing eating that? It’s the middle of the night and we just landed. You can’t eat that,” Kardashian West playfully scolds.

In her new E! True Hollywood Story episode, which was released earlier this week, the reality star admitted that life as a parent of four can feel “exhausting” and “grueling” at times.

But “being a mom is everything” and “the best feeling in the world” despite the challenging parts, added Kim: “I just love being a mom. It’s exhausting, it’s grueling, but it’s the best.”

Although the makeup mogul and law student is so happy to have expanded her family this year, during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, she revealed she probably won’t have any more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim replied.