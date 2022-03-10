Kim Kardashian Makes 'Emo Girl' TikTok with Daughter North, 8, and Niece Penelope, 9

In the video, the three rock smeared black eyeshadow and black lipstick as they lip-synch to "Emo Girl" by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly , which was produced by Penelope's soon-to-be step-dad Travis Barker .

The new TikTok marks the first video posted from the account since Kardashian publicly defended North being on the social media platform last month. At the time, the mom of four assured the account was being supervised after ex Kanye West claimed their daughter was put on the app "against my will."

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."