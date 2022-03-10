Kim Kardashian Makes 'Emo Girl' TikTok with Daughter North, 8, and Niece Penelope, 9
Kim Kardashian is going full goth in her latest TikTok video.
On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a new TikTok video with daughter North West, 8, on their joint account. The mother-daughter duo is also joined by Kardashian's niece Penelope Disick — the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
In the video, the three rock smeared black eyeshadow and black lipstick as they lip-synch to "Emo Girl" by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly, which was produced by Penelope's soon-to-be step-dad Travis Barker.
The clip is simply captioned with several black heart emojis.
The new TikTok marks the first video posted from the account since Kardashian publicly defended North being on the social media platform last month. At the time, the mom of four assured the account was being supervised after ex Kanye West claimed their daughter was put on the app "against my will."
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."
North launched the joint TikTok profile @kimandnorth with Kardashian in November. But Kardashian says North has been given boundaries when it comes to being on the social media platform.
In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she wasn't happy when North went live on TikTok without her permission, adding that "in my house, there are rules."
The comment appeared to be in response to North recently going live on the app, recording the inside of her home without Kardashian's knowledge. In the clip, North walked into a bedroom and showed Kardashian lying in bed.
"Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who replied: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video abruptly ended.
North has also used TikTok to announce major life moments, like when she got braces on the top row of her teeth. The bio on their joint account reads, "Me and my bestie 💋 Managed by an adult."
The account currently has 6.2 million followers and follows nine people.