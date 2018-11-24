Kim Kardashian Lets Daughter North and Niece Dream Do Her Makeup — But Not Without a Meltdown!

Kim Kardashian West has a new glam squad for the day!

The reality star, 38, shared several videos to her Instagram Stories featuring her newest makeup artists —daughter North West and niece Dream Kardashian — who helped contour her face with the newest KKW Beauty “Glam Bible” makeup kit.

North, 5, handled most of the contouring and step-by-step guides in the videos shared on Friday. The mother-daughter duo started off the “tutorial” by applying foundation, which accidentally got on Kris Jenner‘s carpet at the momager’s new Palm Springs home, causing Kim to panic.

“S—, my mom is gonna kill us!” the mother of three says, as she wipes the bottle with a tissue. “We have to really clean this or Lovey [Jenner’s nickname for Grandma] is gonna kill us! Yikes!”

Kim then gasps as the foundation smudges into the carpet even more after rubbing it with the tissue.

Once the mess gets handled, North uses a beauty blender on Kim to dab foundation into half of her face and lips.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The beauty mogul reminds her daughter that the foundation needs to go all over her face, not just half of it. “I know!” North matter-of-factly reassures her mother.

From there, the pair moves onto a black eyeliner, but instead of using it on Kim’s eyes, North carefully writes “KKW” on her mom’s cheek. The 5-year-old suddenly goes into meltdown mode after Kim accidentally moves, causing the “W” to smudge onto her nose.

“I moved, I’m sorry, I moved!” Kim said over North hysterically crying on the floor. “I didn’t know it would cause this much of a big deal! My makeup artists usually don’t act this way!”

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After North regroups after the makeup mishap, she begins working on her mom’s black eyeshadow. Not long after she starts, the kindergartner decides she isn’t happy with her work and restarts.

Her finished product features Kim with three black freckles on each cheek, lip liner, and very dramatic black eyeshadow.

But for the final touches of her makeup, Kim relies on her 2-year-old niece to put on highlighter and blush. “Dreamy, you are so good,” Kim lovingly says to Rob Kardashian‘s daughter. “You’re gonna be such a good makeup artist!”

Kim Kardashian and North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North has previously shown off her makeup skills in Kim’s Instagram Stories.

The big sister to Saint, 2, and Chicago, 10 months, recently displayed a face full of makeup, from light foundation on her nose to dark eyeshadow, bronzer, and a gray lip in September.

Kim filmed her eldest daughter using a brush and her hand to attempt to blend her look (with mixed results!) and captioned the clip “Contour Queen,” adding the crown emoji.

Kim also added another clip of North modeling a bright red lipstick, which the KKW founder identified as number six of her new Classic Blossom collection. As North flashes a smile, Kim tells her, “Thanks for being the best model for me.”