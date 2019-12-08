Kim Kardashian's Daughters Dress in Adorable Matching Outfits — Which Big Sister North Picked Out!

North and Chicago West are the cutest sisters!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her and husband Kanye West‘s two daughters, North, 6, and Chicago, 22 months, perfectly matching with short distressed jean shorts, Yeezy sneakers, leotards, and a headband with wired ears.

“That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits ✨👯‍♀️,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the sweet shot.

The photo of North and Chicago also got the attention of their aunt Khloé Kardashian, who commented with several heart emojis on her sister’s photo.

The day prior to posting the photo, Kardashian West and her family celebrated son Saint‘s fourth birthday with an epic dinosaur-themed bash. Saint, who is the oldest son of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, turned 4 on Thursday.

Along with North, Chicago, and Kardashian West and Kanye’s youngest son Psalm, 5 months — the party was also attended by Khloé and her daughter True, who was filmed jumping along with her cousins in a large bouncy house in a sweet Instagram Story video shared by the Revenge Body host.

Kardashian West also shared several snaps of her children playing together at the party — including one video that showed the birthday boy wearing a festive dinosaur mask.

“Look at Saint as the dinosaur,” the proud mama called out, before telling Chicago, who began to move away, “Don’t be scared. It’s just your brother with a mask.”

Prior to the big party, Kardashian West gave her followers a peek into the extravagant affair on her Instagram Story, documenting the set-up, as well as the bright, candy-colored birthday cake, in a series of videos.

“Look guys! Saint’s dinosaur party is today,” the mother of four said. “How cute is everything? We are still setting up.”

All of the party treats were decorated with little dinosaur claws or eggs, and guests could stop to get “Raptor Juice” after walking through the “dinosaur cave.” There was also a dinosaur ball pit for children to play in as well as multiple DIY craft stations, including a “Jurassic Jewelry” stop, as well as “Dino Domes,” where children could make their own dinosaur habitats.

The party also had a large dig site “where we are all going to hunt for fossils, and you have to put on all your gear,” Kardashian West explained.

“I bet we’re gonna have fun,” she said to Saint, who pointed out a fossil he had found.