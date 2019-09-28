Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Photos of Daughter North at Kanye West's Listening Party for New Album

There was an extra special guest when Kanye West gave fans their first look at his yet-to-be-released album in Detroit on Friday: his eldest daughter!

Kim Kardashian West, who was also on hand to document the night, started off her Saturday morning by posting some adorable photos of their daughter from the event.

“My Northie last night,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, wrote on social media, alongside an image of her daughter smiling while sitting on a set of steps. In the photos, North, 6, wore a black dress, which she paired with matching shoes.

Another sweet snap showed the couple’s daughter sitting in a seat while gazing down at a phone.

My Northie last night ✨ pic.twitter.com/dNI4L4q4Ry — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2019

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West Twitter

North also attended a Sunday Service performance in Detroit on Friday, and clips shared by her mom showed the eldest West child passionately singing to the music — and showing off a missing tooth!

It turns out, the couple’s daughter was quite proud of her achievement.

“North wants you to see she lost her other front tooth!” Kardashian West captioned a Saturday selfie of the pair smiling together. (North lost her first front tooth earlier this month.)

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian Instagram

Although many of West’s fans felt blindsided after the rapper pushed back the release date of his Jesus Is King album on Friday, he treated select fans to a preview of what’s to come.

Hosting a special show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre called Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, the father of four played the upcoming album for his fans and also played a short excerpt from his upcoming Imax film Jesus Is Lord.

Though phones were not allowed inside the venue, Kardashian West provided brief updates throughout the night.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this @Imax film,” she wrote alongside a clip of the project, which she said will be released in October.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Instagram

In addition to posting a brief snippet of one of the album’s tracks, titled “Follow God,” Kardashian West shared that Jesus Is King is now scheduled to come out on Sunday.

“Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He’s dropping the album Sunday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that he’s making “just a few final tweaks to the mixes.”

Kardashian West has also shared what appears to be an updated tracklist for the release.

“Have faith,” she captioned the snap, which shows a list of handwritten song titles.

In the meantime, West’s fans will be able to order new Jesus Is King merch, as the artist’s website has been updated to include a variety of shirts, which range from $50-140.

Some of the shirts are also packed with a digital download of the album, which will become available upon release date.