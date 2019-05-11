Kim Kardashian Calls Newborn Son 'the Most Calm and Chill of All of My Babies So Far'

Kim Kardashian West is relishing her time with her latest addition!

Two days after the birth of her son, her fourth child with husband Kanye West, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 38, reflected on her CBD and meditation-themed baby shower and shared new photos from the festivities on April 27.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she said on Twitter Saturday, referring to daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!” the KKW Beauty mogul added, though she has yet to announce his name.

Kardashian West previously told guests — including momager Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin and E! stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro — at the baby shower that she felt like she was in over her head.

RELATED: 20 Name Suggestions Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Should Definitely Consider for Their Baby Boy

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

“Because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” the now-mother of four told her famous friends about the shower theme.

“I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid,” she said last month.

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her baby boy on Friday, tweeting: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 2 that the couple would welcome a sixth member to their brood.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” the proud mom added in a follow-up tweet on Friday.

RELATED: Kim, Kanye, North, Saint & Chicago West’s Cutest Pics

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

News that the couple’s surrogate was in labor came Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kourtney Kardashian stopped by during mom Kris Jenner‘s appearance for a surprise visit.

Along with quite the brood — her three children (Reign Aston, 4, Penelope Scotland, 6½, and Mason Dash, 9) plus Chicago, Saint and North — Kourtney, 40, brought the news that Kardashian West’s surrogate would be giving birth shortly, explaining why her sister wasn’t on the show as planned.

“What! What are we doing here?!” said Jenner, 63, visibly shocked, adding, “For how long?”

Fans might not have to wait much longer to learn the name of Kardashian West’s son.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” a KUWTK source recently told PEOPLE.

“It seems he will be home before Mother’s Day,” the source added.

“They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim,” the insider said, sharing that the couple’s three older children have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited.”