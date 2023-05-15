Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Video from Son Saint: 'You Mean The World To Me'

Saint West, 7, told his mom he's "really grateful" for her in a cute video card set up by Khloé Kardashian

Published on May 15, 2023 07:49 AM
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala; Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
Kim Kardashian and son Saint. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is feeling the love from her son Saint.

On Sunday, the SKIMS mogul, 42, received a sweet Mother's Day video card from her 7-year-old son — and her three other kids — in a gift set up by her sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Look at how sweet Khloé is. She made these for all of us," Kim gushed about her younger sister, 38, as she opened the card on her Instagram Story.

The pink card's front read, "Happy Mother's Day We love you so much!" Inside it contained a small screen showing a pre-recorded message from Saint, North, 9, Chicago, 5, and 4-year-old Psalm.

"Mom, I'm really grateful for you,' a smiling Saint said in the message. "I know I'm rude to you a lot, I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything."

Saint went on to say that his mom is "my favorite in the family," adding, "I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that."

"🥹 Saint," the reality star captioned the heart-warming clip.

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
Saint West records Mother's Day message for mom Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In their messages, Chicago and Psalm also wished their mom a Happy Mother's Day, while eldest North said, "Love you. You are the best in the world. You make my day every day."

Kim also received a colorful handmade card from one of her kids with the words, "Happy Mother's Day I Love U Mom," written on it.

The celebrations continued with a Mother's Day brunch for Kim, her sisters and all their kids, alongside momager Kris Jenner. The family treated themselves to platters of fruit and pastries, while they also tucked into traditional Armenian pancakes called beeshees on a beautifully decorated backyard table.

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
North West's Mother's Day message for mom Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Last week, The Kardashians star — with the help of family friend Natalie Halcro — put together a firefighter-themed celebration at her Calabasas home for her youngest son Psalm.

Inside, the family's home was transformed into a firehouse — with a wall mural installation that showed Psalm as a firefighter. Nearby a little locker was set to look like the little one's fire station locker.

Psalm could also be seen enjoying different areas of the party in TikTok videos shared by big sister North on her joint account with her mom.

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day video card. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Last month, the mom of four also called her oldest daughter "my best friend 💞," in a sweet post shared on Instagram.

Kim's sweet comment about North came after the duo enjoyed a mother-daughter date night at The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
One of Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day cards. Kim Kardashian Instagram

North was in tow with her mom for the special event, which saw Kim's friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton honored with the hair artist of the year award.

Kim and North stepped onto the red carpet with Appleton, 39, at the event, with the glamorous mom teaming a gray bandeau top with a matching skirt and silver metallic accessories. North meanwhile opted for an all-black suit paired with chunky Dolce and Gabanna boots.

