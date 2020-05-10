Kim Kardashian Celebrates Mother's Day at Home with Breakfast in Bed — and a Homemade Card!

Happy Mother's Day, Kim Kardashian West!

One day after celebrating son Psalm's first birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, was showered with love as she marked the holiday at home with her husband Kanye West and their four kids: North, who turns 7 next month, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kicking things off early, Kardashian West's family treated her to breakfast in bed — which even included two red roses — as well as an adorable handmade card, which featured whimsically-decorated cutouts of all four kids' palms.

"Happy Mother's Day 2020," the card read. "Love North, Saint, Chi and Psalm."

"Breakfast in bed for Mother's Day," Kardashian West wrote alongside the snapshot.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West celebrating Mother's Day Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Images

RELATED: Psalm West Is 1! Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Son's First Birthday: 'You Complete Our Family'

Last year, Kardashian West celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom of four. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that she "had a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend with her newborn and older kids" after announcing the birth of their new son via surrogate.

"She didn’t seem stressed out at all. Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren’t ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here," the source said.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On Friday, Kardashian West revealed in a video on her Instagram Story that both Tristan Thompson and her younger sister Kendall Jenner sent her massive bouquets of pale pink roses.

"From Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," the mom of four said in the clip, showing off the stunning floral arrangement.

The KKW Beauty mogul and Thompson have been on good terms lately. They famously fell out because of the NBA star's cheating scandal with Kim and Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.