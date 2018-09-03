Kim Kardashian Preemptively Shuts Down Mommy Shamers as She Shares New Photo of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian West is so used to mommy shamers that she just clapped back before they even had a chance to call her out.

On Sunday, the mom of three, 37, posted an Instagram photo of her two youngest children, in which her baby girl Chicago, 7 months, is sitting on the shoulders of big brother Saint, 2½. In the snapshot, Saint is all smiles as he holds the tiny foot of his little sister, who’s looking away from the camera.

Kardashian West captioned the photo, “Wild Hair Don’t Care Wild Hair Don’t Care. *Don’t worry I’m holding her up from the back.”

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, have one more child together: 5-year-old daughter North.

North and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Also on Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul posted more about her kids on her Instagram Story, including a series of photos and videos of Saint and North playing with a ball on the beach.

While Saint’s first toss is a little short, it bounces right up into his mom’s hands and she throws up her arms in celebration of her son’s budding athleticism.

In another clip, Kardashian West — who is clad in a neon-yellow bikini for the sun-soaked end-of-summer outing — goes for a long toss to an off-camera recipient while daughter North hangs out next to the star, wearing a unicorn-horn headband and pink dress.

Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian West has dealt with her fair share of mommy shaming. In August 2017, she defended her decision to put her then-20-month-old son in a front-facing car seat, and has clapped back about everything from putting North in a faux corset to allowing her to straighten her hair for her birthday.

People also accused the mother of three of partying this past New Year’s Eve while Saint was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.

“I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” she wrote in response to a fan who pointed out what haters were saying. “We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”