Kim Kardashian Talks Pregnancy Scare After 'Heavily Bleeding' with North: She Had 'No Heartbeat'

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the moment she thought she lost her first pregnancy — and the moment everything turned around.

During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the All’s Fair with Laura Wasser podcast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalls going to the doctor in November 2012 while she was pregnant with her now-6½-year-old daughter North, where she initially received tragic news.

“I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. I went in because you have to go in and do a [dilation and curettage] to clean out the miscarriage,” says Kardashian West, 39. “My doctor said, ‘Come in the morning. We’ll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.’ I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, ‘You had a miscarriage.’ “

“Then Thanksgiving morning I came in to do it and he said, ‘There’s a heartbeat.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign, it’s Thanksgiving morning,’ ” she adds. “We ended up obviously having North.”

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West would go on to have three more children: sons Psalm, 8 months, and Saint, 4, plus daughter Chicago, 2.

While she carried son Saint, the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband, 42, chose to use (two different) surrogates for Chicago and Psalm, after Kardashian West encountered complications with both her pregnancies.

During the podcast episode, the mother of four shares that she used a “surrogate therapist” to help act as a liaison between the couple and their gestational carrier.

“You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker,” Kardashian West explains. “Then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with [our surrogate] and kind of be our liaison.”

While she goes on to say that “towards the end we get close enough where we could communicate really without that,” the therapist would help figure out times when the couple and their surrogate should be in contact.

“[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper her,’ ” Kardashian West explains. “Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable, she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?’ ”

Kardashian West also touches on her husband’s involvement with their gestational carriers, saying, “Both surrogates that we used were very comfortable with Kanye being involved any way he wanted to be.”

“For the first surrogate, we both met her and then met her husband and their kids came over to our house,” she adds. “She had two younger kids, so we felt a really good vibe from the start. The second time I felt like, ‘I got this.’ “

Kardashian West explains that West wasn’t as involved the second time around “until the end,” adding that he was present for both Chicago and Psalm’s births — just not in the actual delivery room.

“For the first one, he was not in the room. We had a connecting room,” she says, adding that older sister Kourtney Kardashian was also present because Kardashian West “really needed a girl support system.”