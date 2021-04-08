Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago wore matching outfits for a beachside photo shoot while on a family tropical vacation

Kim Kardashian Adorably Matches in Black Swimsuit with 3-Year-Old Daughter Chicago: 'My Twin Forever'

Like mother, like daughter!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted a series of too-cute photos with daughter Chicago, 3, in which the mother-daughter duo are seen standing beachside in matching black bathing suits.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shared several snaps of her holding Chicago while wading in the ocean and walking through the sand.

For the matching moment, Kardashian sported a black ribbed monokini while Chicago wore a black tankini with black shorts.

"My twin forever! 👯‍♀️," the mom of four captioned the Instagram.

Several of Kardashian's famous friends raved about the photos in the comments of the post.

"I cannot with you two!!! TWINZ 😍," wrote TV personality Olivia Pierson.

Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra added, "😍😍😍😍"

The SKIMS founder has recently been posting snaps from her family tropical vacation, including a series of photos of her lounging by the pool with her three youngest children.

In the photos, Chicago and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months, climb on their mom and her lounge chair ready to play as she tries to soak up some sun.

"Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak" Kim captioned the photos.

Last week, Kardashian had an adorable photoshoot with the youngest siblings, as they posed in matching outfits.

Saint and Psalm wore white T-shirts and orange shorts along with footwear from her estranged husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand and Chicago wore an orange tank top with an orange mermaid tail skirt.

In all of the photos, Psalm kept a straight face as he held toy cars, Saint gave a beaming smile and Chicago struck modeling poses.

"3 out of 4," Kardashian captioned the photos.

Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner commented, "chi's little outfit ❤️."