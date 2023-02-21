Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Film Fun TikTok Dance with Daughters North West and Monroe

The famous moms interrupted their daughters as they performed a TikTok routine to the "Hero" singer's track "It's a Wrap"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 07:12 AM
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey bring daughters together to film TikTok dances inside SKIMS billionaire's home
Kim Kardashian, North West, Monroe Cannon and Mariah Carey. Photo: Kim Kardashian TikTok

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have teamed up for the ultimate mother-daughter TikTok.

The SKIMS founder, 42, and the singer, 53, joined Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 9½, and Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, in a fun new video Monday.

In the clip — filmed at Kardashian's Hidden Hills home — North and Monroe are seen performing a routine to Carey's track "It's a Wrap" when Kardashian and Carey suddenly appear on either side and start singing into hairbrushes.

The youngsters then try to push their interrupting moms out of the shot so they can continue their routine until all four all start laughing.

"Its a wrap! But never for us!" the Kardashians star captioned the clip, in which she wore a black cami top, black sweatpants and dark gray sliders.

Carey, meanwhile, opted for black leather pants, heeled black boots and a white patterned jacket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a second TikTok video, North and Monroe recreated a part of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show in honor of the singer's 35th birthday on Monday.

The footage shows the friends performing to a soundbite of the star singing "Work" during the 13-minute long performance alongside the caption "We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North".

Monroe — who Carey shares with her ex-husband, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon — is dressed for the video in head-to-toe red. She also holds a pink sparkly microphone as she pretends to be the Barbadian singer, while North acts as one of the Super Bowl backup dancers in a white outfit and black shades.

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey bring daughters together to film TikTok dances inside SKIMS billionaire's home… and they even recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl routine
Monroe Cannon and North West. Kim and North TikTok

It's not the first time Kardashian and North — who she shares with rapper ex-husband Kanye West — have busted a move to Carey's track. Last week the pair joined forces with one of Kardashian's good friends, influencer Olivia Pierson, to perform the same routine to "It's a Wrap" for a TikTok video.

For that dance — also filmed in Kardashian's home — she wore a cropped black T-shirt and black sweatpants while North rocked a gray T-shirt and pink shorts. Pierson, 33, dressed in all black in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bucket hat.

"It's a wrap for you baby," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Pierson shared the video to her Instagram Story and revealed her thoughts on her and Kardashian's moves. "The best backup dancers you'll ever see 😂 @kimkardashian," the social-media star wrote in her caption.

As well as North, the reality star is also mom to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3½ , with West.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Tik Tok Dance: ‘The Things North Makes Me Do’
Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Gwen Stefani arrives at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala; Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Gwen Stefani Responds to Kylie Jenner's Sweet Throwback Clip of Them Singing: 'Ur So Cute'
Kim Kardashian Shares Makeup-Free TikTok of Her Skincare Routine - and the Drake Song in the Background Has Everyone Talking
Kim Kardashian Shares Makeup-Free TikTok of Skincare Routine — and the Drake Song Playing Has Fans Talking
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Matches with Daughter Monroe During Ski Trip with Her Twins — See the Cute Photos!
Kim K going bare faced during her latest tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Video of Morning Skincare Routine: 'I'm Feeling Myself'
CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7186442260752682286?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7186442260752682286&lang=en. KimandNorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7175304144637463851?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7175304144637463851&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok; Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.
North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious ‘British Chav’ Makeover
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok
Kim Kardashian, North and Chicago West
North West Is a Sweet, Supportive Big Sister to Chicago, 5, as They Do Each Other's Edges: Watch