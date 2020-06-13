Kim Kardashian West had to issue a few corrections in response to a gift she received from Saint for Mother's Day this year

Kim Kardashian Lovingly Corrects Son Saint After He Hilariously Says She's Only 11 Years Old

Looks like Saint West still has a few things to learn about his famous mom!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West had to issue a few corrections in response to a gift she recently received from her and Kanye West’s 4-year-old son.

“My Sainty made me this for Mother’s Day,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 49, wrote alongside a list entitled “All About my Mom.”

In addition to hilariously stating that his mother was only 11 years old, Saint wrote that Kardashian West likes to “leave me alone.”

“WTF,” the mom of four playfully wrote on her Instagram Story, going on to note that even though her son said her favorite food is asparagus, she actually hates the vegetable.

Pointing out that the list seemed to be a bit of wishful thinking, Kardashian West highlighted two more answers her son came up with.

When asked what the pair like to do together, her son answered that they “buy apps on the iPod.” “I don’t but he does LOL.” the mother of four replied.

As for what makes Kardashian West so special, Saint replied that “she snuggles me and she buys things for me.” Crossing out the second half of the answer, the mogul lovingly wrote, “Best thing ever!!!! He got this right for sure!!!!”

In the affordable snapshot, North sits on the ground with her arms wrapped around baby brother Psalm. Meanwhile, Chicago sits in the center of the frame, while Saint smiles while flashing a peace sign at the camera.

"My whole heart," she captioned the photo.

And on Friday, Kardashian West happily announced that youngest child Psalm has "started walking," adding, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest!"

The family also celebrated a very special occasion this month: West’s birthday!

"Happy Birthday to my King,” Kardashian West wrote in a sweet social media message, in honor of her husband’s 43rd birthday on June 8.