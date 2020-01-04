Kim Kardashian and Her 6½-Year-Old Daughter North Are Nearly Identical in Throwback Family Photo

The family resemblance is strong between Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, took a trip down memory lane on Friday, posting an adorable throwback image of herself snuggled up with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

In the photo, which Kardashian West captioned “triplets,” all three siblings smiled together while sitting in front of a fireplace and wearing coordinating floral-print ensembles.

Many fans were quick to point out that the reality star’s eldest daughter looked almost identical to her mother in the family snapshot. “North’s twin. Wow!” wrote one fan, while another added, “I can’t get over how much you look like North, Kim!!”

Sister Khloé commented that the trio were “totally triplets” while momager Kris Jenner playfully mused that she should have gone into fashion, writing, ”Honestly I should have been a stylist, just LOOK at these outfits!!!! ❣️❣️❣️”

“This is priceless and I want it framed,” wrote family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray in a separate comment.

In addition to being the spitting image of her mother, North also seems to have inherited the KKW Beauty mogul’s love of fashion and makeup.

During a family trip to Japan over the summer, Kardashian West posted a gallery of some of North’s unique looks, which the young fashionista picked out all on her own.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” the mother of four proudly captioned her post.

During the same trip, North — who even posed for her first solo magazine spread in 2019 — also snatched a high fashion piece from her stylish mom’s enviable closet: a $35,000 purse Dior purse.

The pricey accessory is one of only 10 produced, according to Vogue, which also reported that the exclusive piece is “a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.”

Although North seems to have a lot of say over her wardrobe, dad KAnye West has drawn the line on how much makeup she’s allowed to wear — at least, for now.

In October, Kardashian West told E! News that her daughter was embroiled in a cosmetics-laced power struggle with her rapper dad, 42.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” said the star. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” Kardashian West added.

However, they seemed to make a small exception during the family’s annual Christmas party, as North was photographed holding one of her aunt Kylie Jenner’s lip products.