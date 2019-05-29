Twins! Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like Daughter Chicago with Snapchat's New Baby Filter

She gets it from her mama!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West tested out Snapchat’s new baby filter and she looked like her 15-month-old daughter Chicago‘s twin.

“I literally look like Chicago,” Kim, 38, says in a video shared to her Instagram Stories. “I love my mommy. She’s the best,” Kim jokes pretending to be her little one.

The KKW Beauty founder, who recently welcomed her fourth child — son Pslam with husband Kanye West via surrogate, also showed off her new bob hairstyle.

Kim wasn’t the only member of the family to play with the feature.

When Kourtney Kardashian tried on the baby filter, she looked exactly like Kim’s daughter North, 5.

“Kourt looks just like North,” Kim wrote over the clip, which shows Kourtney pouting.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to son Saint, 3.

Kim also shared a video of Scott Disick using the baby feature and yells out “Mason!” in reference to Scott and Kourtney’s 9-year-old son.

“Hello, I’m Marty,” Scott says in the clip, using Mason’s nickname.

The sweet family moment comes just a couple of days after Scott was joined by family and friends for his 36th birthday — a celebration that included not only ex Kourtney but also his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The night was documented on Instagram by both Scott and Sofia, 20, who posted multiple romantic pictures with her boyfriend of two years.

“Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou an amazing soul, we all love you very much,” Sofia captioned a series of Instagram photos, the last of which included an epic group shot of Scott, Sofia, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney.

Scott called the night his “best birthday ever” in an Instagram Stories photo of him and daughter Penelope, 6, kissing on the lips in a photo booth. Scott and Kourtney also share son Reign, 4.

Although Kourtney was in attendance at the party, she did not post a birthday tribute for her ex.

The two split in 2015, but have co-parented together since.

In April, Scott and Kourtney were joined by Sofia as they took their kids on a snowy trip to Finland. Four months before that trip, Kourtney and Scott traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together with their children and Sofia.

In her recent interview with Paper magazine, Kourtney said their amicable relationship is “probably the thing I’m most proud of.”