The reality star burst back onto the scene on Thursday with a live stream on her website

Kim Kardashian West is back!

The reality star’s social media accounts have lacked new photos of Kardashian West in the weeks since she and husband Kanye West welcomed their second child, son Saint, on Dec. 5.

But the 35-year-old burst back onto the scene on Thursday with a live stream on her website.

Turning the camera on herself for the first time in weeks, Kardashian West couldn’t help but acknowledge her appearance.

“My boobs look enormous, which they are,” she quipped, E! News reports.

“I have just been chilling at home with the baby and being cozy in robes … I decided to put makeup on.”

Ever the proud big sis, Kardashian West sported Kylie Jenner‘s Dolce K Lip Kit.

The reality star said she’s been hanging out at home with her little ones and listening to West’s new album, Swish. But the chill days may soon come to an end, as the star announced she’ll be working toward her pre-baby body.

“I am so excited, I’m going to show you guys my weight-loss journey on [my live stream],” she noted, per E!