When Kim Kardashian West drinks, she spills all her secrets.

In a bonus clip from last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 38, revealed to her sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and Scott Disick that she accidentally leaked news that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate — and she’s blaming it on the alcohol.

The reality star explained it all happened at the family’s winter wonderland-themed Christmas party, which Kardashian West and West, 42, hosted at their home in December.

“I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told ’cause I was drunk,'” Kardashian West says in the clip.

“Multiple people?” Disick, 36, asks Kardashian West, adding “Are you upset?”

“No, ’cause I mean, it was my fault,” Kardashian West responds while laughing. “That’s why I don’t drink.”

Nonetheless, Kardashian West raved over the new addition to her family saying, “I’m so excited.”

“At first I was having so much anxiety, just because I’m going to be a mom of four,” Kardashian West explains.

Disick then chimes in adding, “Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed.”

Jenner, 63, jokingly responds, “Yeah, I want to kill myself.”

Kardashian West and West welcomed baby Psalm in May. She revealed the news on Twitter writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

Late last month, Kardashian West shared an update on Psalm saying, “My little man is the sweetest ever!”

“He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm.”

Image zoom Saint, Psalm, Kim Kardashian, Chicago and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

West and Kardashian West are also parents to daughters Chicago, 1, and North, 6, and son Saint, 3.

With a house filled with little ones, Kim says four kids is all she “can handle” right now.

In a Q&A on her Instagram Story last week (her first ever, according to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star), Kardashian West replied to a fan who asked if she wanted more kids to add to her family.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.

Kim recently opened up about her four kids’ personalities for her September cover of Vogue Arabia.

The star was interviewed by West, who asked his wife what traits she sees in their children.

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kardashian West responded by saying that North is the rapper’s “twin.”

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” said the star. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

West agreed, saying, “I think so too.”

“Chi, it’s still too early to say,” Kardashian West continued. “She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”