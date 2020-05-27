Reunited! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's Kids Have a Bounce House Party

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been social distancing only with their immediate families in recent weeks

The Kardashian-Jenner cousins are enjoying face-to-face time once again.

Almost two months after a source told PEOPLE the famous brood was "still staying at home" with their immediate family members amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a few of the sisters and their children got together for some outdoor fun, as seen in videos posted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Enjoying a bevy of outdoor activities — like a big white bounce house and other inflatable play structures — were Khloé's 2-year-old daughter True, Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West's kids Psalm, 1, Chicago, 2, and North, who turns 7 next month.

At one point, Stormi and True share a cup of snacks while the third "triplet," Chi, holds an ice pop nearby. The kids are also heard singing "Ring Around the Rosie" as they bounce together, and holding hands as they wander around the lawn.

Multiple adult voices could be heard in the background, including that of a man and a section where Kardashian, 35, told her niece Chicago, "Come on, Chi Chi, let's go." Kardashian also added a photo of her mom Kris Jenner, seated in a chair and appearing to take a photo on her phone.

"Stay safe! Stay smart!" the Revenge Body star wrote atop a photo of True after posting the clips. "Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance."

Footage of the youngsters' get-together came two days after Jenner, 22, and Kardashian West, 39, shared a clip of Stormi and Chicago giggling up a storm together.

The Sunday clip saw the dynamic duo enjoying a ride in a covered wagon, sharing a bag of cookies and babbling in a language seemingly only they could understand.

"I like your hair," Chi said at one point, reaching over to touch the top of Stormi's head. In response, Stormi told her slightly older cousin, "Thank you!"

"THESE TWO 😍🤍," Jenner captioned her post, while Kardashian West tweeted alongside hers, "OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️."

While it's unclear when the videos were taken, "The sisters and Kris took a few weeks total break from each other," a source told PEOPLE on April 2 of the reality stars, who were social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus' spread. "Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim has had Kris over at the house a few times."

"They have food deliveries and are not going to any stores," continued the insider. "They instead order everything online. No one is complaining at all. They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time."

Kardashian also confirmed in March that the family had begun self-filming their longtime E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians after shutting down in-person production on season 18.

"It'll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves," she told Jimmy Fallon via video chat. "We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I'll get to see what Khloé's doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!"