Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, 2, Compliments Cousin Stormi's Hair in Adorable Video

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner both shared the adorable video featuring their daughters to social media on Sunday

Chicago and Stormi can't get enough of one another!

The cute cousins, both 2, are giggling up a storm in a video posted to social media by their moms, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, on Sunday.

In the short clip, Chi and Stormi are enjoying a ride in a covered wagon, sharing a bag of cookies and babbling in a language seemingly only they can understand.

"I like your hair," Chi says at one point, reaching over to touch the top of Stormi's head. In response, Stormi tells her slightly older cousin, "Thank you!"

"THESE TWO 😍🤍," Jenner, 22, captioned her post, while Kardashian West, 39, tweeted alongside hers, "OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️."

Image zoom From L to R: Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

All of Kris Jenner's grandchildren certainly seem to be close with one another, but Stormi, Chi and Khloé Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter True share a special bond given their close birthdays.

In honor of oldest "triplet" Chi's second birthday this past January, the girls posed together wearing matching Minnie Mouse face paint, as shown in an adorable photo shared by Kardashian West.

True, Chi and Stormi looked cute as can be in the face paint, which included Minnie Mouse ears and a pink bow on their foreheads, as well as a small black heart on their noses. The cousins all wore stylish outfits and stood next to each other for the photo, looking sweetly up at the camera.

"My baby Minnie Mouse," the KKW Beauty mogul captioned her Instagram post, which also featured a solo picture of Chi at her Minnie Mouse-themed second birthday party on Jan. 15.

While it's unclear when the video was taken, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been social distancing even from each other outside of their immediate families as of late.

"Everyone is still staying at home," a source told PEOPLE early last month of the reality stars, who were all social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus' spread.

"The sisters and Kris took a few weeks total break from each other," the insider added. "Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim has had Kris over at the house a few times."