Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'

Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day tribute to mom Kris Jenner was better late than never!

"I love you mommy 💘," the SKIMS mogul, 42, posted Monday for the momager, 67, alongside a throwback photo of Jenner wearing sunglasses, silver hoops and a diamante 'Bling' T-shirt.

"There's no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you!" added Kardashian. "You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you."

Poking fun at the lateness of her post, she added, "I didn't forget to post on Mothers Day, I just figured I had a better chance of you seeing it today 🤥 🫣😉 I love you soooooooo much!"

Jenner clearly appreciated the post and wrote in the comments section, "I love you so much!!!!! 😍😍😍."

When it came to her own Mother's Day, the mom of four was surprised with a video card from her four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Orchestrated by her sister Khloé Kardashian, the pink card's front read, "Happy Mother's Day We love you so much" and contained a small screen with a pre-recorded message from her children.

In their messages, Chicago and Psalm wished their mom a Happy Mother's Day, while eldest North told Kardashian, "Love you. You are the best in the world. You make my day every day."

The Kardashians star went on to share Saint's message in full on her Instagram Story with the caption, "🥹 Saint."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Mom, I'm really grateful for you,' a smiling Saint said in the message. "I know I'm rude to you a lot, I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything."

Saint continued that his mom is "my favorite in the family," adding, "I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that."

As well as her video card, Kardashian also marked the special day with a Mother's Day brunch with her sisters, and all their kids, alongside matriarch Jenner. There were platters of fruit and pastries, as well as Kardashian's traditional homemade Armenian pancakes called beeshees.