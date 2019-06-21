All the Sweet Details About Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's Daughters' Candy Land Birthday Bash

Held in Kourtney Kardashian's backyard, the party included everything from gigantic gummy bears to a rainbow walkway that led to "the Candy Castle"

By Jen Juneau
June 21, 2019 03:00 PM
Penelope Disick (L) and North West
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

It was a sugar overload for Penelope Scotland and North‘s birthday celebration!

While Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope won’t turn 7 until July 8, she celebrated this past Saturday alongside Kim Kardashian West‘s oldest child North, who turned 6 that day, at a joint Candy Land-themed bash.

The cute cousins frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in Kardashian’s backyard, reveals a post on her lifestyle website Poosh, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats from Sugar Factory.

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

North West and Penelope Disick's birthday party

Other details at the sunny outdoor soirée included tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon’s Breath dessert (complete with smoky liquid nitrogen!) from Supercool Creamery, a lunch spread from Bludso’s Bar & Que, a “candy bounce house,” face painting and even a station where kids could design their own “candy sunglasses” courtesy of Gap Kids.

“A lollipop road paved the way to a candy costume playhouse, where kids could dress up as their favorite piece of candy,” the post explained of another unique touch. “Costumes from Chasing Fireflies and HalloweenCostumes.com turned children into Tootsie Rolls, candy princesses, cotton candy and pieces of Bazooka bubble gum.”

The girls’ special cakes, from The Flour Shop, featured white icing covered in purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and pink candy buttons, with candy hidden inside that spilled from its rainbow layers once cut into.

And of course, no one left empty-handed. Favors included “the most diverse offering of Barbies,” tie-dye shirts and yummy edible take-homes courtesy of Sugar Factory.

North West and Penelope Disick's birthday party

On her Saturday Instagram Story — which included a clip of momager Kris Jenner holding 17-month-old granddaughter Chicago in her arms — Kardashian West, 38, told her followers, “Candy Land is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party.”

Kardashian, 40, also shared party footage on her Instagram Story, displaying the balloon-filled entrance of her home. “Welcome to Candyland,” the Poosh founder captioned the videos.

Penelope’s dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie could be seen in one of Kardashian West’s videos, while the girls’ aunt Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance.

