A Sibling Affair! Kim Kardashian Gets Her Kids Psalm, Chicago and Saint Baptized in Armenia

Kim Kardashian West and son Psalm

Happy baptism to Kim Kardashian West‘s kids!

Kim and Kanye West‘s three youngest children — Psalm, 4 months, Chicago, 20 months, and Saint, 3½ — were baptized Monday morning at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, as their aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her kids (Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½) joined them for the ceremony, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Video footage on one Instagram account showed Kim, 38, walking to the ceremony with all three of her younger kids plus her oldest, 6-year-old daughter North, followed by sister Kourtney, 40, and her three children. In a clip on her Instagram Story, the KKW Beauty founder held Psalm as they walked toward the cathedral.

The source tells PEOPLE that Kim and Kourtney are staying with their kids in the nearby capital city of Yerevan, pointing out that the “Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” (West, 42, is not along for the trip.)

Almost 3 am in Armenia 🇦🇲 and I can’t sleep I’m so excited to be here and see everyone! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 6, 2019

Kim expressed her excitement over the trip this past weekend, captioning a throwback photo of herself and the Poosh founder, “We’re going to Armenia 🇦🇲.”

She also previously tweeted about her other reasons for traveling to her family’s country of origin, writing late last month that she “hope(s) to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.”

“As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about,” Kim added in a separate tweet.

I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future. @ANCA_DC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2019

As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about. @ANCA_DC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2019

The trip comes a little more than four years after West and Kim had North baptized in Jerusalem when she was 22 months old. (Khloé Kardashian was named her godmother.)

According to The Jerusalem Post, the ceremony took place at Cathedral of St. James in the historic Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, which goes back to the 4th century A.D.

“They flew [into Jerusalem] especially for [the baptism],” a close family source told PEOPLE at the time. “They knew it was close to Armenia and it was always a dream to come to Jerusalem. There’s an Armenian quarter, and they did it at this old beautiful church. It was epic. So beautiful.”

“It was such a beautiful experience for my family to have North baptized in Jerusalem,” Kim told PEOPLE exclusively of the ceremony. “Kanye and I are so thankful.”

Kanye (R) and Kim Kardashian West

Kim and her rapper husband haven’t been shy about sharing their love for their faith as of late. Aside from their two sons’ spiritually inspired names, West has been holding his Sunday Service regularly and even tapped into it for his newest project, Jesus Is King.

Hitting IMAX theaters around the world on Oct. 25, the film will include songs from his upcoming gospel album of the same name. Last month, Kim tweeted that the project would feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West‘s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” IMAX said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”