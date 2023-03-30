Kim Kardashian and Son Watch Paris Soccer Game with Kendall Jenner: 'Soccer Moms for the Win'

Kim Kardashian is proving that not all soccer moms drive minivans.

The Kardashians star, 42, took 7-year-old son Saint West to the City of Light earlier this month to see his "fave players" from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. take on Rennes. She shared photos Thursday of herself, sister Kendall Jenner, Saint and his friends at Le Parc des Princes.

"The soccer tour continued to Paris to see @psg play!!!!" wrote Kardashian in the caption. "The boys got to meet their fave players...Soccer moms for the win!"

She and some fellow soccer moms posed with their kids as they enjoyed the game from a private suite and met players such as Kylian Mbappé.

Kardashian was showered in thanks by the boys, who all piled onto her for one sweet photo, but none were as grateful as Saint. He gave his mom a kiss, documented in another photo of them sitting in the stands; and she planted one on his cheek as they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The SKIMS founder previously shared a video from the game to her Instagram Story, noting the kids were the "luckiest boys in the world."

"It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip," wrote Kim at the time.

However it appeared to be a fun family outing, PSG wasn't celebrating after they lost the match 0-2 to Rennes.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'

The group previously watched England's Arsenal F.C. play Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in London. Arsenal lost 5-3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Saint, Kim shares daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and 3-year-old son Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.