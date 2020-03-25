Kim Kardashian Needs Ideas for Entertaining Kids While Social Distancing: 'Suggestions Would Help!'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian West is in desperate need of family-friendly entertainment — that can be done at a distance.

On Wednesday, the mom of four, 39, posted a photo of herself on Instagram, curled up with her kids — daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months — and husband Kanye West on a couch. Kim captioned the at-home snapshot with a call for suggestions on how to keep her children busy while cooped up.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” she wrote. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

The six members of the Kardashian-West fam lounged in their pajamas as Kim took the selfie, the rest of them with eyes trained on something out of frame.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been adamant on encouraging fans to practice social distancing and self-isolation to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

On her Instagram Story last week, she wrote: “Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Practices Social Distancing by Eating Lunch 6 Feet Away from Mom Kris Jenner

She added: “Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.”

The time sequestered at home has also caused Kardashian to miss her sisters, separated by the self-isolation measures.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this,” she captioned an old photo of her and Khloé Kardashian last week. “Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

She added: “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Poses in Matching Pajamas with Daughter True, 23 Months, Says ‘I Love You’

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 6, Made a Quarantine Home for Her ‘Kim’ and ‘Kanye’ Dolls

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a glimpse at how her kids were spending their time stuck at home — by making quarantine doll replicas of their parents!

“North and her houses,” Kardashian said, as she showed off her daughter’s creation on Instagram, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling, a stack of books, and of course, a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” the mother of four explained, before laughing as she moved the two dolls, which were sitting across from one another, closer together.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.