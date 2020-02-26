Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet 'I Love You Mom' Note from Her Kids Ahead of a Work Meeting

Kim Kardashian West‘s biggest support system might be her kids!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and beauty mogul couldn’t resist showing off a sweet message from her brood — which includes daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½, plus sons Psalm, 9 months, and Saint, 4 — on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Written in black ink on a legal pad from Staples, the heartwarming, simple message (presumably drawn up by either Saint or North) reads, “I Love You Mom” near the top of the page.

“”I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings,” Kardashian West, 39, wrote on top of the photo.

Kardashian West has long been open about how being a parent of four with husband Kanye West is both wildly fulfilling and sometimes difficult to balance.

Earlier this month, she spoke about motherhood to Laura Wasser on the latter’s All’s Fair podcast about the potential of expanding her family, explaining that the desire is there but the resources might be a different story.

“I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. … I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” Kardashian West said in the segment, shared exclusively by TMZ. “I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

“I think everyone needs attention,” the reality star and law student added of her kids. “And just seeing how my mom is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day long.”

For now, Kardashian West is soaking up every moment of quality time with her children, from attending family birthday parties to enjoying breakfast together, meeting wild animals courtesy of Coyote Peterson and even learning and performing TikTok dances.

The mother of four shared a clip of the latter activity to her Instagram feed last week, which showed her and daughter North getting down to Bomba Estéreo’s "To My Love (Tainy Remix)."

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the KKW Beauty founder recently told Entertainment Tonight of herself and her oldest child. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

“I might post one soon,” Kardashian West teased with a smile.