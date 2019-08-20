Kim & Kanye's Kids
19 featured stories since

Kim Kardashian Jokes 'It Was Going So Good' on Post Featuring Her Kids North, Saint and Psalm

Missing from the sibling photo was Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago, who has been in the Bahamas with her mom, aunt Khloé Kardashian and cousin True

By Jen Juneau
August 20, 2019 12:30 PM

North has that side-eye down pat.

The 6-year-old daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West is a protective big sister over her baby brother Psalm, 3 months, in a series of photographs her mom shared to Instagram on Tuesday morning, holding him in her lap as their brother Saint, 3½, sits next to them on a couch.

As the slideshow goes on, North becomes increasingly warier of Saint, who throws up a peace sign in the second snapshot while his big sister looks down.

The third image is where things get hilariously heated, with Kardashian West’s two oldest children exchanging adorably menacing expressions as baby Psalm simply peers at the camera.

“It was going so good…. swipe ➡️ 😂,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, captioned her fun post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Missing from the memorable sibling photo was the couple’s second-youngest child, daughter Chicago. The 19-month-old has been hanging out in the Bahamas this week with her mom and aunt Khloé Kardashian, plus Kardashian’s daughter True, 16 months.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Story Continues Below
Skip
Kim & Kanye's Kids
What's in a Name? The Meanings Behind Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's Kids' Monikers
1/19/2018
Brotherly Love! Kim Kardashian West's Son Saint Gifts His Sisters Their Mom's New Fragrances
2/2/2018
North, Saint and Chicago: See Their First Baby Photos Side by Side
2/5/2018
Kim Kardashian Gives Daughter Chicago Sweet Kisses as She Calls Son Saint the 'Love of My Life'
9/4/2018
Kim Kardashian Says Her Newborn Son Is Daughter 'Chicago's Twin': 'He Looks Just Like Her'
5/10/2019
Bear West? Fans Believe Kim Kardashian Has Secretly Revealed the Name of Her Son on Twitter
5/13/2019
How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Sharing Parenting Duties Now with Four Kids: Source
5/14/2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have 'Help' But Are 'Very Hands-On' with Newborn Son: Source
5/16/2019
Breaking Down Kim Kardashian's Baby Name Reveals: A Timeline of Her Kids' Announcements
5/17/2019
The Meaning Behind Psalm's Name: 'It's a Good Reflection of Where Kim & Kanye Are Spiritually'
5/17/2019
Kanye West Back to Work After He and Kim Kardashian Revealed Son Psalm's Name and First Photo
5/18/2019
Can You Spot the Sweet Connection Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids' Names?
5/18/2019
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her 'Absolute Favorite Photo' from Sister Kim's Wedding — of Son Mason
5/24/2019
Kim Kardashian Wears Hip-Hugging Black Mini For Date Night with Kanye West Ahead of Their Anniversary
5/23/2019
North and Saint West Join Penelope Disick in Adorable Rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
5/26/2019
It's a True Chicago Stormi! Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of the Cousins Posing with Baby Sharks
6/4/2019
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of 'Sweet' Baby Psalm Smiling Up at the Camera
7/11/2019
Playtime! Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of True Bonding with Cousins North & Chicago
7/20/2019
Kim Kardashian Jokes 'It Was Going So Good' on Post Featuring Her Kids North, Saint and Psalm
8/20/2019
From L to R: Saint, North and Psalm West
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Kim, Kanye, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West’s Cutest Pics

In a photo gallery Kardashian shared to Instagram on Monday, True — outfitted in a leopard-print swimsuit by NATAYAKIM — was sporting a sweet pair of white shades as she sat next to Chicago, who was wearing a cute black-and-white outfit with a lace trim.

After posting snaps that showed the BFF cousins drinking from cups of water, the Revenge Body host shared three images of them digging into bags of chips — for Chicago, Cheetos Puffs, and for True, Sensible Portions’ Garden Veggie Straws.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’ ” Kardashian began her hilarious caption, miming a conversation between the cousins. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of “Sweet” Baby Psalm Smiling Up at the Camera

The KKW Beauty mogul and West, 42, recently took a family trip to Japan, with their two oldest children in tow — and North used the opportunity to show off the fact that she is quite the worldly style maven.

A photo gallery shared by Kardashian West on Aug. 11 showed her oldest child rocking colorful ensembles complete with bold accessories, like a pink ruffled top and floral-patterned skirt over fishnet leggings, the latter of which were covered in flower appliqués.

Another snapshot saw North wearing feather-adorned kitten heels paired with athletic pants and a denim jacket. In subsequent images, the little girl sported tie-dye shirts, light-wash jeans, purple sweatpants, hoodies, a feathered top and more, carrying a variety of fun purses and backpacks.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” Kardashian West proudly captioned her post. “I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬”

Advertisement

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.