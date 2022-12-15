Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 15, 2022 05:35 PM
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories.

The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot.

The three are also joined by Kim's nieces — Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 4.

"Full house ♥️," Kim captioned the series of photos, where the cute posing suddenly turns into laughter and kids jumping around as she lounges across the seat.

Earlier in the week, The Kardashians star, 42, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to nephew Mason Disick — the eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids and of all the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren — on her Instagram Story as he celebrated his 13th birthday.

"The day has come where you're taller then me now," the proud aunt wrote. "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy birthday."

The photo shows aunt and nephew back to back, separated a bit by both their backpacks. Mason has shaggy hair and wears sunglasses, a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants in the laid-back photo.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all shares sweet bonds with each other's children. In May, Kim gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

In one of the pictures, the Dolce & Gabbana bride shared a sweet moment with her niece, North, squeezing her cheeks while holding son Reign with her other hand.

North was also featured in other pictures alongside her mom in matching all-black ensembles. In one shot, the mother-daughter duo shared a kiss while another showed North smiling for a mirror selfie with her mom and aunt, Khloé Kardashian.

