Kim Kardashian: Being a Mom Is 'Exhausting' and 'Grueling' but the 'Best Feeling in the World'

Being a mother of four isn’t always easy, but Kim Kardashian West wouldn’t change a thing about it.

In her new E! True Hollywood Story episode, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, admits that life as a parent to sons Psalm, 4 months, and Saint, 3½, plus daughters Chicago, 20 months, and North, 6, can feel “exhausting” and “grueling” at times.

But “being a mom is everything” and “the best feeling in the world” despite the challenging parts, says Kim: “I just love being a mom. It’s exhausting, it’s grueling, but it’s the best.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian chimes in to say she’s “most proud of Kim for the mother that she is and for the sister that she is.”

“She’s a businesswoman, travels the world, is a great wife. She’s, like, a bad, bossy bitch,” says Kourtney, 40.

Ahead of Kim’s segment, Kris Jenner praises her second-oldest child for her change of perspective once she and husband Kanye West became parents for the first time in 2013.

“Her world went from being herself and her work and her friends and her family to her daughter,” says Jenner, 63. “Then when Saint came along, then North and Saint, and Chicago and so forth.”

“She really puts them before herself,” the Kardashian-Jenner momager adds.

Last month, Kim told PEOPLE exclusively that baby Psalm — who turns 5 months old on Wednesday — “has helped” all of his big siblings “come together,” to the point where “now everyone gets along.”

“Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him,” she added.

Although the makeup mogul and law student is so happy to have expanded her family this year, during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, she revealed she probably won’t have any more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim replied.