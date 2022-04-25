Kim Kardashian celebrated Easter with her four kids: daughters North, 8, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Match in Easter Pajamas in Adorable New Photo: 'With My Bb's'

Kim Kardashian is sharing new photos from her family's Easter celebration!

On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a series of sweet photos of her four kids, daughters North, 8½, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, as they enjoyed Easter festivities at Kris Jenner's home on April 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first shot, Kim and her children snuggle on the couch together while wearing matching pajamas printed with yellow chicks and Easter eggs. The mom of four sits in the center while her little ones pile on top of her for the family photo-op.

Other photos from the holiday show the Kardashian/Jenner kids, including Khloé Kardashian's daughter True and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, cracking open giant chocolate eggs engraved with their names on them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kim Kardashian and her children celebrate Easter Kim Kardashian and her children celebrate Easter Kim Kardashian and her children celebrate Easter

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While at the celebration earlier this month, Kim shared additional pictures and videos from the fun-filled day.

"Oh my gosh, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids…for all the grown-ups too," Kim said in a clip she posted on her Instagram Story.

The footage also displayed an eccentric table arrangement filled with Easter decorations and treats, including flowers, more eggs, candies, and cute and colorful cutlery sets. Kim also showed off the presents and goodies that Kris, 66, had prepared for each of her family members in honor of the holiday.

Kardashian Jenner Easter Kim Kardashian

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner joined the festivities by posting the beautiful decorations at her mom's house on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also shared the table setup showing the Easter eggs with her and her fiancé Travis Barker's names beautifully carved on them.

Kris proudly posted her fantastic party at her residence via an Instagram Story, including one picture of herself with Khloe wearing matching outfits.