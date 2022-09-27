See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos

Kim Kardashian's family was in tow as she debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan

Published on September 27, 2022 01:37 PM
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and north west
Photo: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.

For the special event, Kim's kids dressed to the nines in Dolce attire, with North and Chicago sporting silver ensembles while Saint wore an all-black outfit.

Chicago matched her aunt Khloé in a black long-sleeve adorned with a jewel-encrusted bustier outline. North looked chic in a metallic silver tank over a white t-shirt which she paired with matching pants, chic silver sunglasses and plenty of sparkling accessories.

Saint opted for a more casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and matching trousers, a pair of black slides and a gold cross necklace.

Khloe Kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, north west
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Over the summer, North was also present to support her mom as she made her runway debut, modeling Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

North appeared at the event serving her signature grunge style. She wore a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt with tattered denim jeans over sweatpants with Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs. She accessorized with two chunky necklaces, one spelling out her name.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and North West
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Earlier this year, the budding fashionista styled all of her siblings as they appeared with their mom in the March issue of Vogue. Kim shares daughters North and Chicago, plus sons Saint and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.

For the shoot, North wore a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans while practicing her basketball skills on the court.

Saint looked too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, while Chicago wore a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots and Psalm dressed casually in a flannel and cargo pants.

