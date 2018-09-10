Kim Kardashian's Daughter Looks Sweetly Protective of Her Cousin in New Snap: 'I Got This True'

True and Chicago are one dynamic duo.

The captivating cousins starred in a new photograph Kim Kardashian West shared to Instagram over the weekend, where her 7-month-old daughter Chicago struck a seemingly protective pose for the sake of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True, 5 months on Wednesday.

Both girls are looking into the camera, with Chi wearing an inquisitive expression while her little cousin True flashes a huge grin from her baby chair.

“I got this True,” Kardashian West, 37, narrated in the caption..

The girls have become fast friends since True’s April 12 birth. In their first publicly shared photo together, they posed with Kardashian West and Kardashian for the latter’s 34th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” the KKW Beauty founder wrote in honor of her younger sister, captioning a snapshot of herself and Kardashian with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

In an August photograph, the little ones lounged together atop a cushy play mat, gazing in front of them at something that had clearly caught their attention.

“Best friends for life!!!! 💕,” Kardashian West captioned the sweet bonding moment.

It’s no surprise that these two cousins have taken to each other so easily, considering their moms’ strong bond. In August, first-time mother Kardashian revealed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West is her go-to sister while learning the parenting ropes.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” said Kardashian, who welcomed baby True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” explained the Good American designer of her older sister, also mom to son Saint, 2½, and daughter North, 5. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”