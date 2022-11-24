Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms

The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. Photo: HULU

Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition.

On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor.

Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can be heard yelling, "He looks just like True!"

Later, mom Kris Jenner can be seen going by Khloé's home — next door to her own — to spend some time with the newborn.

"Oh Khloé!" the grandmother exclaims, leaning in to get a closer look at her new grandson. "Look how beautiful you are."

In a confessional, Jenner says that "life is good" since the latest addition joined the family, noting, "a new baby in the family is magic. He is such a blessing."

Khloé Kardashian Holds Newborn Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
Hulu

"God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here. And Khloé gets to be Mommy again, so that's really, really special, and I'm really excited about that."

Kim drops in shortly thereafter, excited to see the newborn and says, "Oh my goodness, look at those lips!" as she sees him.

"He's delicious. He is so cute," Jenner is telling Khloé — who is also mom to daughter True, 4 — as Kim arrives.

"Don't you think he looks like Rob?" Jenner asks Kim, adding, "He is so perfect."

"He is actually Rob's twin," the mom of four confirms, before asking, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know."

Khloé Kardashian Holds Newborn Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
Hulu

"How about Rob Kardashian Thompson?" the grandma asks, laughing as she adds, "And then we can just call him Rob Kardashian."

Kourtney then arrives and gets the newborn passed off to her as she marvels at him. He starts to fuss a second but calms as Kourtney bounces him gently.

"You've got the magic touch," Jenner says.

"I wish I could breastfeed you," Kourtney says to the baby, to which the three women tell her to "calm down."

In another confessional, Jenner explains, "I've been telling Khloe for so long how special it is to raise a gaggle of kids because it's a gift to have a brother or sister. She's going to be the best boy mom in the world."

The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

"I just want to tell you I'm just really proud of you. You're the best mom in the whole entire universe, and I'm so proud of the way you've handled this whole thing with the baby."

"Thank you, I've learned from all of you ladies," Khloé replies.

"One thing we know how to do ladies, is be good moms," Kim says, noting she's proud of each of them.

In a confessional closing out the episode, the new mom of two acknowledges, "We've had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows. You can't write this s--t."

"I wish you could write this s--t, so it wasn't our reality," she continues. "But whenever you go down you do back up, and that's the beauty of this family. We don't stay down for long."

