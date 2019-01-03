Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Talking Baby No. 4 Before They Even Brought Chicago Home

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have had baby No. 4 on their mind for quite some time.

Amid the news that the couple is expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, a source tells PEOPLE the rapper and the reality star had been discussing their plans to expand their family for at least the last year.

“Kim and Kanye started talking about a fourth baby before they even left the hospital with Chicago,” says the source of the pair’s youngest child, who was also born via surrogate and will turn 1 on Jan. 15.

“They absolutely loved their surrogate and were so happy with how smoothly everything went,” adds the insider of the stars, who also share son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5½.

Expanding their family brings the proud parents plenty of joy. “Having a big family makes Kanye so happy,” says the source. “The smiles on his face when he’s around his kids are so sweet. He was definitely on board with another baby, and so was Kim. This was always the goal for their family.”

A second source told PEOPLE that West, 41, and Kardashian West, 38, have “always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” said the insider, adding that the couple is surely “over the moon” about the “wonderful news” of their little one on the way.

In an April cover interview with Elle, Kardashian West said that although “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she wasn’t ruling out another baby — but she was drawing the line at four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”