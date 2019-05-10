'He's Here!' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: 'He's Perfect'

Kardashian/Jenner Kids
By
Jen Juneau
May 10, 2019 12:10 PM

And baby makes six for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, confirmed on Twitter on Friday that she and her rapper husband have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian West tweeted.

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 2 that the couple would welcome a sixth member to their brood that also includes daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian Instagram
Skip
The West family
Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED: 20 Name Suggestions Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Should Definitely Consider for Their Baby Boy on the Way

News that the couple’s surrogate was in labor came Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kourtney Kardashian stopped by during mom Kris Jenner‘s appearance for a surprise visit.

Along with quite the brood — her three children (Reign Aston, 4, Penelope Scotland, 6½, and Mason Dash, 9) plus Chicago, Saint and North — Kourtney, 40, brought the news that Kardashian West’s surrogate would be giving birth shortly, explaining why her sister wasn’t on the show as planned.

“What! What are we doing here?!” said Jenner, 63, visibly shocked, adding, “For how long?”

“And nobody knows, so everyone in the audience don’t tell,” Kourtney explained while laughing.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and family
Warner Bros.
Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and family
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is “Frantically Trying” to Prepare New Baby Nursery: It’s the “Best Madness”

During the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kardashian West confirmed the pregnancy news herself after Andy Cohen asked if she was “working on another child.”

“We are,” the reality star responded, adding that the baby was due “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kardashian West told the host. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s fourth child would be a son.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West
Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Fourth Child Via Surrogate

KUWTK source told PEOPLE following the pregnancy news that the KKW Beauty mogul and West, 41, “hoped to work with the same gestational carrier” they used with daughter Chicago “but it didn’t work out this time.”

“They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring. Everything so far has been smooth,” the insider added.

“Just like the last time, Kim is very involved with the carrier. Kim goes to doctor’s visits with the carrier and makes sure that she has everything she needs.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with daughter Chicago
Marcus Hyde
The West family
Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Says She’s Thinking About Naming Her Fourth Child After Brother Rob

Another source told PEOPLE that while the spouses’ excitement was through the roof, baby No. 4 would “likely” complete their immediate family.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” explained the insider, adding, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”

A third source divulged to PEOPLE that the Kardashian West and the Yeezy designer have “always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” the latter source said. “They definitely want a boy.”

Kanye West and son Saint
Kim Kardashian/Snapchat
North West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are “Much More into Each Other” When Expecting a Baby: Source

According to the third source, West was “really excited” for baby No. 4 and couldn’t have been happier about extending his family with Kardashian West.

“Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he’s an involved, loving dad to his kids,” the insider told PEOPLE.

And while West is famous for his music and Yeezy fashion line, when he’s home, he’s content with just being “Dad.”

“He loves the innocence of children; they’re not judging him. They don’t care what he does for a living,” added the source. “They don’t read the tabloids. To them, he’s just Dad.”

Kim Kardashian West at her baby shower
Olivia Pierson/Instagram
Kim Kardashian West's baby shower
Olivia Pierson/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Kids Saint and Chicago as They Await Arrival of Baby Brother

While celebrating the imminent arrival of her fourth child in late April, Kardashian West’s famous friends and family gathered at her home for a “CBD & Meditation”-themed baby shower.

During the gathering, each person in attendance was given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

Explaining how she decided on the bash’s theme, Kardashian West admitted she was “freaking out” because “the baby is coming in, like, two weeks.”

“I thought, what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD?” the mom-to-be told her guests, including momager Jenner and sister Kourtney, as well as Chrissy TeigenParis HiltonLarsa Pippen, her daughter North and niece Penelope.

Continuing, the star also said, “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil.”

