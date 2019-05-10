He’s almost here!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate is in labor with their baby boy.

The exciting news came on Thursday when Kourtney Kardashian surprised mom Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, walking on stage with six of her grandchildren: Kourtney’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and Kim’s children North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

“So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney, 40, said, addressing her sister’s absence.

“What! What are we doing here?!” Kris, 63, said visibly shocked.

“Did anyone else know this?” Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked Kourtney, who responded with “No!”

Image zoom Warner Bros.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

DeGeneres then explained Kim, 38, was actually supposed to be the one to surprise Kris on the show, but since her baby boy is on the way, she couldn’t make it.

“For how long?” Kris asked.

“And nobody knows, so everyone in the audience don’t tell,” Kourtney explained while laughing.

While the full interview with the DeGeneres does not air until Friday, the host could not help but share a sneak peek the exciting news on her social media.

“I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash.”

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

Before Kourtney came out and surprised her, Kris told DeGeneres and the audience — who are all pregnant with their first children — about her own experience with having babies.

“I loved being pregnant… that’s why I did it six times. You either love it or you hate it. Kim hated it,” Kris said.

“It’s either super uncomfortable or the best thing you’ve ever been through,” Kris continued. “Another human being is coming out of you… it’s a miracle!”

Kris also spoke about delivering daughter Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s children.

Just in case she wants to deliver Kim’s child, DeGeneres gave the momager blinged-out scrubs with her nickname “Lovey” written across the back. The scrubs were also equipped with a camera in the pocket to capture the special moment.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Kim’s famous friends and family gathered for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s baby shower.

At the “CBD & Meditation”-themed gathering held at the couple’s home, each person in attendance was given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner with Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” Kim told her guests, including momager Jenner and sister Kourtney as well as Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin and E! stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

Kim later reflected on the baby shower, telling fans and followers in an Instagram Story: “Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian Instagram

RELATED: 20 Name Suggestions Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Should Definitely Consider for Their Baby Boy

Earlier in March, Kim said she wanted a CBD-themed baby shower to help calm her stress about the new baby.

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who has previously shared that she’s “obsessed with CBD everything” — told E! News at the launch of her new sunglasses line for Carolina Lemke.

Just last week, fans were in a tizzy after Kim shared a series of sweet texts from Kanye, who sent her a serene photo seemingly taken from inside their home.

The rapper, 41, followed up the snapshot with messages that read, “This is your life / Married with four kids / Get people out of jail / Cover of Vogue / Go to church every week with your family / Dreams come true.”

Understandably, followers immediately questioned whether the couple had welcomed their son — but Kim was quick to quash the rumors.

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” she tweeted Monday afternoon. “It’s Met [Gala] Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”

In January, PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their fourth child, a son.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Kids Saint & Chicago as They Await Arrival of Baby Brother

Image zoom Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Kanye West and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “That’s always been the plan.”

During a New York Times interview in March, Kardashian West said she was still working on getting her baby boy’s nursery finished.

“I’m frantically trying to get the room ready,” the soon-to-be mother of four admitted to the outlet. “It’s madness, but the best madness.”