How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Sharing Parenting Duties Now with Four Kids: Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are finding their bearings as parents of four.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that following the birth of their son last week, the spouses “have really found a way to parent as a team,” with “everything falling into place for them.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The insider adds that while they’ve waited quite a while to become a family of four, “There were definitely points where Kim was nervous — four kids is a lot!”

“But she’s so happy and loves seeing all the kids interacting,” the source shares of Kardashian West, 38. “Kanye is so happy to have a big family.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Theo Wargo/WireImage

RELATED: Bear West? Fans Believe Kim Kardashian Has Secretly Revealed the Name of Her Newborn Son on Twitter

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her fourth child on Twitter Friday, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” She and West, 41, also share daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

The newly minted mother of four followed up with a second tweet that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨” (They have yet to reveal the name of the new addition.)

The source shares with PEOPLE that the rapper and KKW Beauty mogul have figured out a successful method of balancing their work schedules with parenting their little ones.

“When Kim is working out, Kanye is with the kids and vice versa,” says the insider. “[Kanye is] very close with North in particular. And whenever he isn’t traveling or in the studio, he likes to do school drop-offs.”

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “He’s Here!” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: “He’s Perfect”



On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “had a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend with her newborn and older kids” after announcing the birth of her new son on Friday.

“She didn’t seem stressed out at all,” the insider revealed. “Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren’t ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here.”

As someone who undoubtedly has a usually hectic schedule between being a mom, filming KUWTK, promoting her beauty line and more, Kardashian West is taking downtime at the moment to get acquainted with her bundle of joy.

“She has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby,” the source explained to PEOPLE. “She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.”